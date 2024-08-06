Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on child well-being

According to the 2024 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a comprehensive, 50-state annual report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation offering national rankings on various indicators of child wellbeing, Indiana ranked 27th overall. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us now to discuss her latest column which notes while progress has been made in supporting our kids in some areas, and excel in others, the report shows Indiana having a number of indicators with room for improvement.

