Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on child well-being

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:23 AM CDT

According to the 2024 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a comprehensive, 50-state annual report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation offering national rankings on various indicators of child wellbeing, Indiana ranked 27th overall. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us now to discuss her latest column which notes while progress has been made in supporting our kids in some areas, and excel in others, the report shows Indiana having a number of indicators with room for improvement.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson