Northwest Indiana Forum refining list of READI 2.0 projects

The Northwest Indiana Forum is preparing the list of projects to get funding from the second phase of the state's READI program. READI 2.0 is set to bring in $45 million to the Region and attract about $2 billion in investment.

Of the more than 90 applications the Forum received, 25 are moving on to the next round of funding due diligence, according to President and CEO Heather Ennis. "Over the next eight to 10 months, we'll go back into planning mode," Ennis said during Tuesday's Ignite the Region luncheon. "We'll build on the success of what we've already seen when we all work together."

Ennis added that there are also 10 blight remediation projects and four arts and culture projects on the path for Lilly Endowment funding.

The investments are guided by the Forum's Ignite the Region plan, a 2018 economic development plan for the seven-county Northwest Indiana Region. "This initiative is redefining our region's future," Ennis said. "It is driven by the mission to create the most dynamic economic development in the Midwest, fueled by innovation, diversity and talent."

Ennis listed a number of accomplishments: the United Way and Center of Workforce Innovations tackling talent challenges, upgrades to fiber and cargo infrastructure, and place-making efforts around commuter rail stations. "Together, we can create a Northwest Indiana that's not only a phenomenal place to live and work, but a shining example of what can be achieved when we all work together toward common goals," Ennis told the audience.

Additionally, she said the Forum is working with community foundations to get $20 million dollars in Lilly Endowment GIFT VIII funding to add wayfinding signs and artwork to the Region's trails and transit development districts.