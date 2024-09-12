Schererville approves design firm for Illiana Speedway redevelopment

Schererville's Illiana Speedway redevelopment is moving to the design phase. The town council Wednesday agreed to the hiring of American Structurepoint to complete three conceptual designs. The firm was recommended by Reardon Consulting Services, which has been working with the town on the project.

Schererville has been discussing using the former racetrack property to expand Rohrman Park's athletic facilities and add an entertainment space. The land closest to U.S. 30 could also be used for commercial purposes to help pay for the rest of the project.

At the same time, the council also agreed to purchase more adjacent property. The town plans to buy 3.2 acres in the back portion of 6909 West Lincoln Highway for $80,500.

"We already have everything to the west of that, as well as the south of that, so this is just to get a little bit more property," Town Manager Jim Gorman told council members.

But before redevelopment can proceed, more environmental studies are needed. Gorman said engineers decided to take a closer look, based on the results of their phase one report.

"Since this was a racetrack, there's evidence of, possibly, oil, old wells that are on site, all kinds of stuff," Gorman explained.

Council members approved a change order for $29,135 to allow Amereco Engineering to continue with a second phase. Consultant Pat Reardon says that'll ultimately help ensure public safety.