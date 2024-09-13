© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
U.S. Rep. Mrvan optimistic that government shutdown will be avoided

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:04 PM CDT
U.S. Capitol (FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)
File photo: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) is hopeful that Congress will be able to avoid a government shutdown.

Mrvan says he believes there's a governing majority from both sides that will come to a solution. "So we have to work together in a collaborative effort or a bipartisan way, which I have done, to be able to make sure that we keep the government open and continue the funding for our federal agencies," Mrvan told Lakeshore Public Media on Friday.

Mrvan said a government shutdown would jeopardize local projects here at home, along with national security. "When there's uncertainty in government funding, it's a national security issue," Mrvan said. "Our defense contractors don't know what to do. The Pentagon doesn't know what to do."
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
