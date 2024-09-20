Merrillville Police Department to sell Dodge Durangos following engine problems

The Merrillville Police Department is voicing frustration with its Dodge Durango police vehicles.

In a letter to residents Friday, Chief Kosta Nuses says the Durangos it purchased between 2020 and 2023 started experiencing "catastrophic engine failures" in late 2022. Police blame a design flaw in the oil cooler.

Nuses says police sought resolutions through the dealer, Dodge and Stellantis, but after being promised a revised part in May, they're still waiting for the necessary repairs.

Now, Nuses says his department has decided to sell the Durangos at a significant financial loss. He calls the situation "fundamentally unfair." He accuses Dodge of failing to take responsibility or offer any type of compensation.

Nuses says his department is asking for help from the Indiana Attorney General's Office. Indiana State Police has also made its frustrations public after a number of its Durangos had similar issues.