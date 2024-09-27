Jasper County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam footage of Rhyker Earl incident

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of officers' response to a September 8 medical call involving Rhyker Earl, 26. The sheriff's office says it got permission from Indiana State Police to release the footage, as the investigation continues. The footage posted to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office - Indiana YouTube channel includes unedited videos from three different deputies, along with a fourth video combining the footage.

The videos appear to show Earl standing up and trying to put on a shirt, while swearing at paramedics, when the first deputy arrived. But Earl's altercation with the medic appeared to turn physical.

The deputy ordered Earl not to touch the medic, to get down on the ground and to put his hands behind his back. Emergency responders appeared to spend the next several minutes holding Earl down, while Earl yelled for them to stop, fearing he was going to die.

The videos also appear to show emergency responders repeatedly injecting Earl with sedatives, while commenting on how little effect they seemed to be having. Meanwhile, his grandmother appeared to join emergency responders in urging Earl to calm down, assuring him that they were trying to help him.

After several minutes, Earl appeared unresponsive. But as emergency responders prepared to carry him out of the house and take him to the hospital, they and family members noticed that he looked blue and didn't appear to be breathing. Then, emergency responders began chest compressions.

Earl's family says he was removed from life support two days later, after tests confirmed he had no brain activity.

The sheriff's office says it "is not drawing any conclusions about the actions of anyone involved in this incident." It's leaving that up to the investigation. But it believes it's critical for the community to have as much information as possible "and evaluate the incident independently of outside influences."