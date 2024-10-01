Regionally Speaking: Financial Advisor Greg Hammer provides tips on how to prepare your portfolio for election season

The presidential election historically has an impact on the markets, both in the weeks leading up to, as well as, after election day. And, according to T. Row Price, in presidential election years, market volatility was at its highest in the one month and three months prior to voting day! As another heated election inches closer, financial experts believe investors can take steps to protect their portfolio, regardless of the political headlines. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer who provides tips on what investors should consider now to prepare their portfolios for any pre- and post-election-related volatility.