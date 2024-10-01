© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Regionally Speaking: Financial Advisor Greg Hammer provides tips on how to prepare your portfolio for election season

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:54 PM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

The presidential election historically has an impact on the markets, both in the weeks leading up to, as well as, after election day. And, according to T. Row Price, in presidential election years, market volatility was at its highest in the one month and three months prior to voting day! As another heated election inches closer, financial experts believe investors can take steps to protect their portfolio, regardless of the political headlines. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer who provides tips on what investors should consider now to prepare their portfolios for any pre- and post-election-related volatility.
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingfinancial advisor Greg Hammernorthwest financial advisor Greg HammerStock Market
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson