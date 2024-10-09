Portage Council considering zoning changes for proposed subdivision

Plans for a new Portage subdivision continue moving ahead. Providence Real Estate Development has been looking to build a combination of single-family homes, cottage homes and paired villas on 120 acres north of County Road 700 North between 450 and 500 West.

The city council previously considered an annexation request. Now, it's considering the necessary zoning changes. Specifically, the land would be zoned for low and very-low density single-family residential development, as well as low-density multifamily residential development, all with a planned development overlay.

Mayor Austin Bonta told council members Tuesday that the developer has been responsive to the city's requests. "We're not afraid to tell people that things need to go back to a drawing board," Bonta said during Tuesday's special council meeting. "And if you guys remember, they've been in a meeting before, I believe, and they showed a concept plan, and you'll notice that what's up here — it looks significantly different than the original plan."

Director of Planning & Community Development Tom Cherry said the proposed changes have gotten a favorable recommendation from his staff and the Portage Plan Commission. He says the updated plans provide a good transition between the commercial area to the north and less dense residential to the south.