GPTC leader hopes buses can help solve challenges like truancy and health equity

Investment in public transportation could be an opportunity to address some of Gary's most pressing challenges. That was the vision outlined by Gary Public Transportation Corporation Interim General Manager Denise Comer Dillard during the recent celebration of the Gary Metro Center's 40th anniversary.

She said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working with transportation agencies to address health equity issues. "Asthma and respiratory disease is chronic in Northwest Indiana, and we have some of the highest numbers, not just in the state but in the country," Dillard said. "So we want to make sure that as we're looking at electric buses, as we're looking at alternative routes, we want to make sure that those are effective."

She also thinks GPTC can help schools address attendance issues. "Maybe the child misses the school bus, but we can get them on a bus on a route that'll get them to their school," Dillard said. "So you can miss one class. You don't have to miss the day."

She noted that the agency is willing and able to adjust routes, depending on the community's needs.

Likewise, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said public transportation helps the Region keep up with its workforce needs. "A lot of those individuals that's getting to Merrillville, Hobart and other parts of this region live right here in Gary," Melton said.

He said the city's sustainability depends on that link.

Now, GPTC is actively trying to raise awareness of bus transportation's role, Dillard said. That includes challenging professionals who own cars to try the bus.

"See what it feels like to get around and don't have to park, getting off in front of where you want to be or close enough to walk comfortably, look at your Apple or whatever and see how many miles and steps you took today," Dillard said.

She stressed that just because someone rides the bus, it doesn't necessarily mean they're underserved. For them, it's a better way to get around.