Overnight lane closures planned on I-94

Drivers on I-94 should be on the lookout for overnight lane closures and daytime lane shifts.

Starting as soon as Tuesday, I-94 will be down to one lane in each direction from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., between I-65 and State Road 149. Crews will be patching pavement and setting up for the second phase, scheduled to start November 10.

Lane closures will continue overnight, while three lanes of traffic will be shifted to the left during the day. During phase two, westbound I-94 will have a height limit of 13 feet, nine inches between U.S. 20 and State Road 249.

Work is scheduled to continue through mid-December. The Indiana Department of Transportation says motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and delays.