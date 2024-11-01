Regionally Speaking: Gary Mayor Eddie Melton

For the first time, Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up close and personal look at municipal government leaders across the Region--- with our new series Meet the Mayor. Today we’re in Gary, Indiana to speak to Mayor Eddie D. Melton.

The town of Gary was founded in 1906 was named for manufacturing giant Elbert H. Gary. And while the Steel City has city experienced a significant economic decline since the 1960s the list of what Gary has to offer is staggering. Business and community leaders have big plans for Gary as they consider a vision for the future that includes a more vibrant downtown. In the words of Mayor Eddie Melton, he is positioning the town for a “Greater Gary Indiana”.

Gary is a spirited community, with a population of almost 70,000 community members making it the 11th largest city in Indiana. Seated at the southern tip of Lake Michigan, the city offers miles of public beaches, a growing small business community, and world-class entertainment. Home to Miller Beach a vibrant lakeside neighborhood, Gary brings together a unique mix of options to shop, dine and have fun! There’s Hard Rock Casino for a night out and a flourishing nest of shops throughout the community. The Steel City is the birthplace of The Jackson Family including the King of Pop Michael Jackson, bookends the Indiana Dunes National Park and serves as the background to the regional campus of Indiana University Northwest. It is also home to the Gary RailCats baseball stadium.

Mayor Eddie Melton is joined Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to share the latest on infrastructure, the local economy as well as the growing demand for housing. Today, Mayor Eddie Melton on the City of Gary… in his own words….

For the full video version of the interview visit: https://youtu.be/AUP_p-pa4EQ?si=f96bkSHigPUxnLKS