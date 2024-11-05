Spencer leading in District 3 State Senate race

Northwest Indiana's representation at the Statehouse will likely look much the same, after Tuesday's election. State senators Lonnie Randolph and Ed Charbonneau were both leading Tuesday night, as were most of the Region's state representatives.

One new state senator will likely be Mark Spencer, representing District 3. The Gary City Council member was leading Republican Will Miller with almost 73 percent of the vote, as of Tuesday night.

Spencer told Lakeshore Public Media that he wants to listen carefully to his constituents' needs and desires. "It's extremely important that they have the representation they deserve, and as I learn more of their priorities, it actually fuels me and gives me what I need, as I learn and navigate that very quick environment of the Statehouse, to how we can bring goods and resources back to our region," Spencer said.

Spencer said he plans to keep his job as the Gary Community School Corporation's director of performing arts. "I will be working during the session just one day a week maintaining intact with the corporation and working over the weekends to make sure that everything runs smoothly, and when the session's out, continue with my work on a regular basis, May through December," Spencer explained.

Spencer first sought the seat in a Democratic caucus, to replace Eddie Melton when he was elected mayor of Gary. Spencer lost the caucus to Dave Vinzant but then beat Vinzant in the primary a few months later.