Valparaiso seeking applicants for environmental advisory board, ethics commission

Valparaiso is looking for residents to serve on its environmental advisory board and ethics commission.

The environmental advisory board was established last month to guide the city and community members on sustainability policies and practices. It won't have the authority to review major projects and demand documents from city departments, as originally proposed.

City council member Ellen Kapitan spearheaded the board's establishment. "If you are interested in applying, please do that," Kapitan said during Monday's council meeting. "We'll have it open through November, and by January, I'm hoping we have all of our appointments and that this board can take off."

The city says it's looking for four people to serve on the board. Specifically, it's looking for residents with expertise in sustainability, conservation or local environmental issues, as well as those who care about the future of the environment, according to a city press release. The board will have a total of seven members, including two non-voting student members.

Meanwhile, the city's ethics commission was recently reestablished after a period of inactivity. It consists of members appointed by Valparaiso University, St. Mary Medical Center, the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, and the Laborers International Union of North America Local 81. Now, it's up to those members to appoint a fifth member, preferably someone with "experience in religious or ethical leadership."

Applications can be found on the city's website.