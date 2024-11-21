South Shore Line to run extra train following Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade

The South Shore Line will run an extra train, following Saturday's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade. The railroad says an extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 8:45 p.m., pick up passengers at Van Buren at 8:48, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.

The South Shore Line will run on a regular weekday schedule on Wednesday, November 27 and Friday, November 29. A holiday schedule will be in effect on Thanksgiving Day.