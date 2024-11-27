© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Region communities awarded road safety funds

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:33 PM CST
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

Northwest Indiana communities are among those getting funding for roadway safety upgrades. The Indiana Department of Transportation says 64 cities, towns and counties will receive Highway Safety Improvement Program funds to complete nearly 100 projects by the end of the 2027 fiscal year.

Locally, Valparaiso was awarded $1,189,800 for railroad crossing improvements. Cedar Lake got $828,954 and Porter County got $119,289.96 for signing. Cedar Lake is also getting $149,522 to install centerline and edge line rumble strips.

Lake County was awarded $900,000 and East Chicago was awarded $39,620 for sign modernization, while Hammond received $711,000 and St. John got $36,135 for new sign installation. Winfield is getting $72,000 for pedestrian crossing flashing beacons.

The biggest recipient locally in this round of funding is Jasper County. It was awarded $2,880,000 for sign modernization and another $441,000 for pavement markings.

INDOT awarded a total of almost $50 million in this round of Highway Safety Improvement Program funding. It says it will help the agency in its goal of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes by 25 percent over the next 10 years.
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
