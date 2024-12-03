School City of Hammond taking applications for superintendent

School City of Hammond's superintendent search is underway. The district is accepting applications until December 31, according to its website.

The School City of Hammond is looking for someone with central office or building-level leadership, along with at least "three years of successful public school teaching," according to the application. Applicants are also asked to describe their experience in budget and finance, along with their plans for community involvement.

The school corporation has been facing financial struggles that have led to school closures and cuts to bus transportation, among other challenges. Former Superintendent Scott Miller resigned last summer to take a job with the city of Hammond. Brent Wilson has been serving as interim superintendent since then.