Three officers hurt while ending pursuit, according to Merrillville police

Three Merrillville police officers were hurt, ending a pursuit Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of East 83rd Avenue around 8:40 a.m., for a report of a car stolen by a suicidal subject. Officers say they tried to pull it over on Broadway, but the driver fled north of I-65 and continued onto the Indiana Toll Road. Police say the vehicle got off at Broadway, only to get back on, going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Three officers in separate police cars reportedly hit the car intentionally. Police chief Kosta Nuses said in a statement that officers had to take immediate action so nobody else would get hurt. He says the suspect intended to hurt himself and others.

The driver wasn't hurt. But the three officers were taken to the hospital, one with a broken wrist, and their police cars were damaged.

Now, the town will have to rely on help from surrounding departments, to fill in for the injured officers and damaged vehicles.