Residents displaced by Crown Point apartment fire

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST
photo provided by Crown Point Fire Department

A Crown Point apartment fire displaced residents and led to the death of a dog over the weekend. The city says firefighters were called to the 900 block of Cypress Point Drive early Sunday morning and found "heavy fire conditions extending into the roof," when they got there.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, and no people were hurt. But the city says the building was left uninhabitable. Four of the 36 apartments were completely destroyed, and another four had smoke and water damage. The city isn't sure how many of the units were occupied.

The American Red Cross is helping residents find temporary accommodations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
