Valparaiso considering marketing campaign for community recovery care

Valparaiso is looking to raise awareness of treatment options for those with substance use disorder.

Community recovery care coordinator Kristi Chervenak says she's served more than 75 clients this year and made 40 referrals for inpatient treatment. "Alcohol is everywhere, right? Probably, my most critical clients are clients that are struggling with alcohol, and the hospital has been great about reaching out," Chervenak told the city council Monday.

And while she's seen great outcomes for many critical patients, she said she's also seen some challenges this year. "I did lose a client that I served, so that was really hard," Chervenak said.

"Your job is hard and it can be thankless, and we're really grateful to have you," replied city council member Ellen Kapitan.

Going forward, Chervenak is looking to launch a marketing campaign. She presented a $23,248 proposal from JWM Marketing and Web Design. That would include redesigning the Recovery Connection website, creating blog and news posts, and producing three short videos for the website and social media.

"It will be an anti-stigma campaign, but also a recovery campaign," Chervenak explained. "So that's where the videos will come in, when we're using people within our community, clients that have success stories and showing that recovery is possible."

The city council agreed to support the proposal. Funding would come from the city's share of opioid settlement money or leftover state grant funding that had been allocated for the care coordinator. The board of works will now consider amending the city's agreement with Porter County PACT, which oversees the care coordinator position with funding allocated by the city.