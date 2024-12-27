St. John considering incentives for housing developments

The town of St. John is considering financial incentives for housing developments.

The town council Monday approved the establishment of a new economic development area. Now, the council will consider issuing more than $30 million in tax increment revenue bonds for more than 600 new homes.

Town Manager Bill Manousopoulos said St. John is proving to be a popular destination. "It's no secret St. John is exploding and has been for the last couple years," Manousopoulos told Lakeshore Public Media. "There are certain housing developments that we need. There's a call for it, and we're answering that call."

The new homes would include 133 detached age-restricted homes and 457 attached homes, according to a recent public notice.

Gerald Swets voted against the new economic development area at both the redevelopment commission and town council levels.