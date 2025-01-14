Rep. Soliday honored by outgoing governor

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has gotten one of the state's highest honors. State Representative Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash by outgoing governor Eric Holcomb last week, according to an Indiana House Republicans press release.

Soliday is a retired pilot, who spent more than 35 years with United Airlines. He was first elected to the Indiana House of Representative in 2006 and currently chairs the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.