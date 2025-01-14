© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Rep. Soliday honored by outgoing governor

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:42 PM CST
Former Gov. Eric Holcomb presents State Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) with the Sagamore of the Wabash on Jan. 8.
photo provided by Indiana House Republicans
A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has gotten one of the state's highest honors. State Representative Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash by outgoing governor Eric Holcomb last week, according to an Indiana House Republicans press release.

Soliday is a retired pilot, who spent more than 35 years with United Airlines. He was first elected to the Indiana House of Representative in 2006 and currently chairs the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.
