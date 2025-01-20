© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Valparaiso to tap into vehicle location data to find problem speeding areas

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:32 PM CST
city of Valparaiso Indiana website

Valparaiso will soon be tapping into vehicle location data to find problem speeding areas. The board of works last month approved a license agreement with Urban SDK for traffic management software.

City council president Ellen Kapitan says it will help the city fix potential problem areas. "When I first heard about it, I felt like 'Big Brother's watching,' but we will have patterns of behavior, which is so exciting for knowing where to put resources and knowing where our roads are that need attention or maybe they need redesigned," Kapitan said during last week's council meeting.

Police Chief Andrew McIntyre said the software will help show when and where speeding tends to happen, but won't track individual drivers. "There's nothing that can issue citations, nothing that can identify one single person," McIntyre told council members. "It's done through, like, OnStar and computer programs in your vehicles, and then if you're logged into certain apps, such as like Waze, it tracks information that way."

The software will provide data going back 12 months and give the city updates twice a month. The cost of the one-year license agreement is $23,725.
Tags
Local News Ellen KapitanValparaiso Police DepartmentAndrew McIntyre
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger