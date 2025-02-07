Lake County Health Department cuts ribbon on mobile health clinic

The Lake County Health Department cut the ribbon and turned the key on its new mobile health clinic Friday.

The $229,000 vehicle includes a private exam room, a refrigerator and other medical equipment. The health department can use it to provide vaccinations, screenings and other preventative health services, as well as educational programs.

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala hopes it will break down barriers to care. "We also believe that everyone should have the opportunity to help lead a healthy life, regardless of their ZIP code, and we believe that the clinic will help in bridging these health disparities by bringing care to all the underserved communities," Dr. Vavilala said during Friday's event.

She said it won't take over services that are already offered but will open up opportunities to partner with schools, community centers and other organizations.

County Commissioner Mike Repay (D-Hammond) said Lake County needs to take care of all of its residents. "People should have equity in all communities, whether urban or rural, whether they're close to a medical facility or whether some medical facility was just closed and moved further south so that they could make more money," Repay said.

The mobile health clinic was made possible by funding from the state's Health First Indiana program. State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) said it shows what's possible when local government takes advantage of the tools provided by the state.

"This is what Lake County is all about — is what the state working with you, Commissioner and Dr. V. — this is what we need to do, and we're going to keep doing that," Dernulc said.

Dr. Vavilala said the mobile clinic is an investment in community health. She said the goal is that it will improve long-term health outcomes, which would ultimately reduce emergency room visits.