Crown Point chooses contractor for bike trail extension

Crown Point continues working to connect its bike trails. The board of works last week awarded the bid for the second phase of the Veterans Memorial Trail to Gariup Construction. The cost is just over $1.3 million, with 80 percent to be covered by a Next Level Trails grant from the state.

The trail will run east from the Erie-Lackawana trailhead along Summit Street and then turn south along Merrillville Road. From there, it will turn southeast onto the abandoned railroad right of way until North Street and Indiana Avenue. There, it will connect to the completed trail segment, which continues to 113th Avenue near the Crown Point Sportsplex.

Mayor Pete Land said the extension is a long time coming. He said there were a lot of steps to acquire the necessary property. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall.