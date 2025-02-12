© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Bill that would tighten school bullying reporting requirements clears House committee

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:07 PM CST
State Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary) speaks at the launch of My Brother's Keeper Lake County on April 9.
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media
A bill that tightens the timeframe for schools to report bullying incidents to parents was approved by a House committee Wednesday. House Bill 1539 would give schools one business day to notify parents of the alleged perpetrator and targeted student, down from the current requirement of five business days.

In a press release, bill author Representative Vernon Smith said, "Students who experience bullying have an increased risk for depression and anxiety." He said notifying parents as soon as possible can be the difference between life and death.

The bill would also expand the definition of "bullying" to include one-time acts, not just repeated offenses. It would also adjust language regarding school transfers.
Tags
Local News bullying in schoolsRepresentative Vernon SmithIndiana General Assembly
