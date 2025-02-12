Bill that would tighten school bullying reporting requirements clears House committee

A bill that tightens the timeframe for schools to report bullying incidents to parents was approved by a House committee Wednesday. House Bill 1539 would give schools one business day to notify parents of the alleged perpetrator and targeted student, down from the current requirement of five business days.

In a press release, bill author Representative Vernon Smith said, "Students who experience bullying have an increased risk for depression and anxiety." He said notifying parents as soon as possible can be the difference between life and death.

The bill would also expand the definition of "bullying" to include one-time acts, not just repeated offenses. It would also adjust language regarding school transfers.