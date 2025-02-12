Hammond police willing to help ICE but won't go on fishing expedition, says mayor

Hammond police are willing to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with specific targets, but won't go around looking for people to round up, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. told the city council Monday.

"If they have a specific target, they have an identity, a location, all the necessary paperwork, we'll help them, like we do with all federal agencies," McDermott said. "But we're not going to go fishing."

McDermott said he has no problem helping apprehend violent criminals. But he said if ICE agents decide to go into schools, Hammond police would not be joining them.