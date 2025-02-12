© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Hammond police willing to help ICE but won't go on fishing expedition, says mayor

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:04 PM CST
JoeyBLS Photography

Hammond police are willing to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with specific targets, but won't go around looking for people to round up, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. told the city council Monday.

"If they have a specific target, they have an identity, a location, all the necessary paperwork, we'll help them, like we do with all federal agencies," McDermott said. "But we're not going to go fishing."

McDermott said he has no problem helping apprehend violent criminals. But he said if ICE agents decide to go into schools, Hammond police would not be joining them.
Tags
Local News Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr.Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger