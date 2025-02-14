Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek discusses Ben's Blue Bags

Emergency situations can be especially stressful for those with autism spectrum disorder. A bill in the Indiana General Assembly would provide grant funding for public safety agencies to purchase sensory kits, which contain resources to help those individuals communicate and remain calm during potentially traumatic events like fires or ambulance calls. While first responders say they're proving to be effective, so far, the bill hasn't gotten a committee hearing.

Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek is the creator of Ben's Blue Bags, an organization that provides sensory kits to first responders. It's named for his son, Ben, who is on the autism spectrum. Matt Kodicek spoke to Lakeshore Public Media's Michael Gallenberger.