© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek discusses Ben's Blue Bags

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:21 AM CST
photo provided by town of Merrillville

Emergency situations can be especially stressful for those with autism spectrum disorder. A bill in the Indiana General Assembly would provide grant funding for public safety agencies to purchase sensory kits, which contain resources to help those individuals communicate and remain calm during potentially traumatic events like fires or ambulance calls. While first responders say they're proving to be effective, so far, the bill hasn't gotten a committee hearing.

Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek is the creator of Ben's Blue Bags, an organization that provides sensory kits to first responders. It's named for his son, Ben, who is on the autism spectrum. Matt Kodicek spoke to Lakeshore Public Media's Michael Gallenberger.
Tags
Local News Matt Kodicek
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger