Crews respond to Lake Station water main break

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:03 PM CST
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Radio

Crews are responding to a water main break in Lake Station. New Chicago Town Manager Sue Pelfrey tells Lakeshore Public Media that crews have responded to an eight-inch break in the 3800 block of Liverpool Road.

As of late Monday morning, she said crews were waiting for other underground utilities to be located, before starting repairs. In the meantime, crews have begun pumping water out of neighboring yards. Due to the size of the break, she expected repairs to take the entire day.

New Chicago provides water service to portions of Lake Station.
