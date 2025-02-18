© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Lake County financial officials ask lawmakers to stop shift of property tax burden toward homeowners

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:31 PM CST
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell), Lake County Council President Christine Cid (D-East Chicago) and Lake County Council Finance Director Scott Schmal
photo provided by Lake County Council
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell), Lake County Council President Christine Cid (D-East Chicago) and Lake County Council Finance Director Scott Schmal

As state lawmakers consider property tax reform, Lake County financial officials want them to look at the way properties are assessed.

From 2019 to 2024, the amount of assessed value of commercial property increased by about 12 percent in Lake County. But the amount of assessed value of owner-occupied homes — which have a lower property tax cap — increased by almost 50 percent.

Scott Schmal, the county council's financial director, said in a press release that's shifted the tax burden onto homeowners. He says that even if the General Assembly freezes the property tax levy, homeowners would continue to see their tax bills increase. Schmal suggests trending commercial property assessments off of the composite index for owner-occupied homes.

The county council says Schmal met last week with state senators Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell), Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) and Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington). Of those three, only Yoder voted against Senate Bill 1 on Monday.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
