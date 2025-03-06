© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Region communities awarded millions of dollars in Community Crossings grants

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:41 PM CST
Reith-Riley website

Northwest Indiana is getting millions of dollars for road projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its latest round of Community Crossings Matching Grants. They cover 50 percent of the project cost for larger communities and 75 percent for smaller ones.

Locally, Porter and Jasper counties got the maximum of $1.5 million. So did Dyer, Gary, Hebron, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso and Winfield.

Other big recipients this round include Lake Station and Schererville. They each got over a million dollars.

Statewide, almost $201 million was awarded to 245 cities, towns and counties during this grant cycle.

  • Cedar Lake $342,000.00
  • De Motte $1,282,927.50
  • Dyer $1,500,000.00
  • Gary $1,500,000.00
  • Goodland $186,000.00
  • Griffith $534,863.50
  • Hebron $1,500,000.00
  • Highland $753,271.70
  • Jasper County $1,500,000.00
  • La Porte $78,381.48
  • Lake Station $1,013,740.50
  • Lowell $602,788.13
  • Michiana Shores $324,985.01
  • Michigan City $1,500,000.00
  • Morocco $88,192.50
  • Munster $1,500,000.00
  • New Chicago $421,428.75
  • Ogden Dunes $259,693.12
  • Portage $1,500,000.00
  • Porter $541,331.25
  • Porter County $1,500,000.00
  • Schererville $1,172,053.49
  • Town Of Pines $159,817.50
  • Trail Creek $751,278.06
  • Valparaiso $1,500,000.00
  • Wanatah $121,264.50
  • Winfield $1,500,000.00
Tags
Local News Indiana Department of TransportationCommunity Crossings Matching Grant Program
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger