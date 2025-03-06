Region communities awarded millions of dollars in Community Crossings grants

Northwest Indiana is getting millions of dollars for road projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its latest round of Community Crossings Matching Grants. They cover 50 percent of the project cost for larger communities and 75 percent for smaller ones.

Locally, Porter and Jasper counties got the maximum of $1.5 million. So did Dyer, Gary, Hebron, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso and Winfield.

Other big recipients this round include Lake Station and Schererville. They each got over a million dollars.

Statewide, almost $201 million was awarded to 245 cities, towns and counties during this grant cycle.