Wheatfield woman found after apparently being trapped in vehicle for six days

A Wheatfield woman who'd been missing for six days has been found alive in a vehicle along a rural Newton County road.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says an equipment operator for a drainage company was working along County Road 600 South near 300 East on Tuesday, when he spotted a vehicle off the roadway, out of view of passing traffic. He reportedly told his supervisor who also happens to be the Morocco fire chief. Together, they found Brieonna Cassell, 41, inside the vehicle.

She had apparently been there for six days waiting to be rescued. Despite her injuries, police say Cassell was conscious and speaking. She was flown to a Chicago hospital.