Gary to update community on Tolleston Opportunity Campus

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:20 PM CDT
Photo provided

Gary residents have a chance to get a preview of the Tolleston Opportunity Campus, ahead of the official groundbreaking. The city is planning a community meeting this Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Tolleston Pavilion.

The Tolleston Opportunity Campus is a collaborative project involving the city of Gary, Crossroads YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Methodist Hospitals. In a press release, the city says it's "designed to provide comprehensive wraparound services to children, families, youth, and seniors in Gary and throughout the Region." During Friday's event, residents will have a chance to look at conceptual renderings and ask questions to project leaders.

The city expects site preparation to begin later in March, with an official groundbreaking ceremony planned for April.
Local News
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger