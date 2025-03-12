Gary to update community on Tolleston Opportunity Campus

Gary residents have a chance to get a preview of the Tolleston Opportunity Campus, ahead of the official groundbreaking. The city is planning a community meeting this Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Tolleston Pavilion.

The Tolleston Opportunity Campus is a collaborative project involving the city of Gary, Crossroads YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Methodist Hospitals. In a press release, the city says it's "designed to provide comprehensive wraparound services to children, families, youth, and seniors in Gary and throughout the Region." During Friday's event, residents will have a chance to look at conceptual renderings and ask questions to project leaders.

The city expects site preparation to begin later in March, with an official groundbreaking ceremony planned for April.