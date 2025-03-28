© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
INDOT projects planned on I-80/94, State Road 149, U.S. 12

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:59 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More road work is set to begin next week on Region highways.

Starting as soon as Monday, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound Ripley will be closed, until the end of April. It's part of the project to replace the Ripley Street bridge over I-80/94. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour asks drivers to use the ramps at State Road 249.

In Porter County, the intersection of State Road 149 and Robbins Road will close, starting on or after Tuesday. The intersection will remain closed through July for what INDOT calls a "vertical sight correction project." Its official detour follows U.S. 20, State Road 49 and U.S. 6.

In East Chicago, U.S. 12/Columbus Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Alexander and Euclid, starting as soon as Tuesday. Bridge repair and rehabilitation will be taking place through late June.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
