Indiana Department of Homeland Security to assess Porter County storm damage

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT
Porter County IN government website

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be in Porter County on Thursday to survey damage from Sunday's storm.

The damage assessments will help determine whether areas may be eligible for government assistance, according to the Porter County Emergency Management Agency. Personnel will be wearing IDHS clothing and carry government credentials.

Porter County Emergency Management Director Lance Bella says the assessments are the next step to developing a course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Porter County residents who've experienced severe storm damage are still encouraged to report it to Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966 or in211.org. Agricultural damage should be reported to Purdue Extension.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
