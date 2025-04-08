© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
FAITH CDC gets Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program grant

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:36 PM CDT
Jill Sheridan
/
WFYI

A Gary-based organization's efforts to increase access to locally-grown food have gotten a boost.

Families Anchored in Total Harmony (FAITH CDC) is getting a grant to help buy a refrigerated/freezer truck, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. That will help the organization increase transportation and distribution capacity, which, in turn, should increase efficiency and market opportunities for local producers.

In total, 17 projects in Indiana were awarded a combined $6.7 million, as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program.

In a press release, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said, “This grant funding will ensure more Hoosiers are fed by Hoosiers and that these organizations can better serve their communities.”
US Department of Agriculture
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
