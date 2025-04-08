FAITH CDC gets Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program grant

A Gary-based organization's efforts to increase access to locally-grown food have gotten a boost.

Families Anchored in Total Harmony (FAITH CDC) is getting a grant to help buy a refrigerated/freezer truck, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. That will help the organization increase transportation and distribution capacity, which, in turn, should increase efficiency and market opportunities for local producers.

In total, 17 projects in Indiana were awarded a combined $6.7 million, as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program.

In a press release, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said, “This grant funding will ensure more Hoosiers are fed by Hoosiers and that these organizations can better serve their communities.”