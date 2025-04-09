Lake County Health Department offering vaccination clinics in Hammond, Merrillville

With measles back in Indiana, the Lake County Health Department says it's offering more vaccination opportunities.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held Thursday, April 10 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center on Indianapolis Boulevard and Tuesday, April 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center on Broadway in Merrillville. That's in addition to the daily immunization clinic weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lake County Health Department on 93rd in Crown Point. The health department says no appointments are needed.

The state this week has confirmed six measles cases in Allen County. They're Indiana's first new cases since measles was confirmed in a Lake County resident in early 2024.

The health department says those born before 1957 are presumed to be immune to measles. Those who are unsure about their vaccination status are asked to contact their health care provider or the Lake County Health Department at 219-755-3655.