Bridge work to close portions of State Road 55, lane closures planned on Indianapolis Blvd.

Parts of State Road 55 in Lake County will be closed for bridge work, starting as soon as Tuesday.

State Road 55 will be closed between 221st and 231st avenues through early May, for a bridge deck overlay project over Tully Ditch. Then, work is set to move to the bridge over Brown Ditch between 205th and 221st avenues. That work is set to wrap up in mid-May. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.

Meanwhile, lane closures are coming to Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, starting on or after Wednesday. INDOT says crews will be resurfacing the roadway and replacing ADA ramps through mid-September. During that time, intersections may experience short-term closures, as needed.