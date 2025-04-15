© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Free bus passes to be available to Merrillville seniors, residents with disabilities

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 15, 2025 at 6:37 PM CDT
GPTC

Some Merrillville seniors and residents with disabilities will be able to get a free bus pass, thanks to a grant from the Legacy Foundation to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation. The foundation says it's given $26,862 to GPTC, with support from the Patricia Merrell Transportation Fund.

Fifty 30-day bus passes will be distributed each month on a first-come, first-served basis to Merrillville residents who are 65 and older or have a disability. Qualifying residents can enroll starting June 1 at Merrillville Town Hall or the Adam Benjamin Metro Center in Gary. Proof of age and residency will be required.

In a press release, Legacy Foundation President and CEO Kelly Anoe says the goal is to make sure individuals can get to "the essential places that support their well-being" and empower the community "to live freely and fully."
