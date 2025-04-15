Valparaiso Council gets update from opioid settlement grant recipients

Valparaiso is starting to see the impact of its share of opioid settlement funds. The city council got an update Monday from organizations that got some of the funding.

Porter-Starke Services has been using the money to help bridge the gap for residents who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford treatment for substance use disorder. Vice President of Systems Administration Kate Sanders said it's helped seven clients, so far.

"Each of the clients helped by this funding has maintained their SUD treatment for at least five months, which is a positive outcome, thus far," Sanders told council members.

Meanwhile, Moraine House and Respite House used some of their share of the money on building improvements — like plumbing, electrical or heating work — at their halfway houses. In addition to making a more comfortable environment for clients, Mitch Peters with Respite House said it can open the door to state funding opportunities.

"There's a lot of bureaucracy with any state funding, which is the reason so many of us are reluctant to seek it," Peters explained. "We're getting constant inspections, so all of these repairs were necessary repairs that brought us up to speed for Respite House."

The Valparaiso Police Department also got funding for building improvements — creating a specialized office where the police social worker can meet with families. It was also able to buy a TruNarc narcotics analyzer. Chief Andrew McIntyre said it lets officers test substances without coming into contact with them or having to wait for the state police lab to provide results.

"Say, for example, if an individual was incarcerated, we're able to provide medical staff with information there, to get them the medical care that they need at that facility," McIntyre said.

Other funding recipients included Valparaiso's community recovery care coordinator and Healing With Human Connection, a nonprofit that provides treatment and educational programs for teens. Council members say the updates will help them evaluate needs, before opening the next round of funding opportunities.