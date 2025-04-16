© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
NIPSCO work to cause road closures Friday near Lake County Government Center

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 16, 2025 at 6:47 PM CDT
merrillville.in.gov

93rd Avenue will be closed Friday near the Lake County Government Center, while Taft Street is expected to have intermittent closures. It's part of NIPSCO's electric transmission line project, according to the town of Merrillville's website.

From 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 93rd Avenue will be closed between Chase and Taft streets. Meanwhile, Taft and westbound 93rd will be reduced to one lane approaching the intersection. That'll allow crews to temporarily stop traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time, while wires are moved across Taft Street.

The Lake County Government Center itself will be closed for Good Friday.
