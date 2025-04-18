Regionally Speaking: IronWorkz Co. to host THE Summit: The Emerging of Ideas

Editors Note: Lakeshore Public Media is a partner for the IronWorkz Co. THE Summit: An Emerging of Ideas, themed "Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship.

IronWorkz Corporation presents THE Summit: An Emerging of Ideas, themed "Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship," on April 25-26, 2025. This exciting two-day event features personalized business coaching, interactive breakout sessions, and inspiring keynote addresses, all within a relaxed atmosphere that fosters professional connections.

Welcoming both startup founders and established business owners, THE Summit provides essential resources and innovative strategies for lasting impact in Gary and beyond, drawing inspiration from Northwest Indiana’s legacy of resilience. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Faith Spencer, founder and CEO, and Emmani Ellis, co-founder, to learn more about this impactful gathering.

Designed for entrepreneurs at all stages, THE Summit is rooted in empathy, authenticity, inclusivity, and inspiration, with a strong focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Attendees will benefit from insights offered through keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by industry experts.

For more information, visit https://www.ironworkz.org/.