Unemployment rates down in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:06 PM CDT
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Unemployment rates are down in Lake and Porter counties, as more residents appear to be working.

Lake County's March unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, down from 6.7 percent the month before. Porter County's rate dropped to 3.9 percent in March from 5.2 percent in February. Unemployment rates were also lower when compared to March of 2024.

Despite some shrinkage in the labor force, the number of residents believed to be working increased by more than two thousand in Lake County and almost 600 in Porter County from February to March.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 7.7 percent, followed by East Chicago at 6.4 percent.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
