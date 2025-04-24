© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

St. John Council approves financing for Jewel-Osco store

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:14 PM CDT
Del DeMao discusses plans to convert the vacant Kmart building into a Jewel-Osco store with the St. John Town Council on Dec. 23.
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media
Del DeMao discusses plans to convert the vacant Kmart building into a Jewel-Osco store with the St. John Town Council on Dec. 23.

St. John is moving forward with financial arrangements for its new Jewel-Osco store. The town council Wednesday agreed to issue economic development revenue bonds to help the developer upgrade the vacant Kmart building.

Attorney Tom Everett with Barnes & Thornburg said those will be paid back using the increase in property tax revenue generated by the project. "No other funds or taxing authority of the town are pledged to these bonds, just the incremental tax revenues from the increase in the property value for the property," Everett told council members.

Any shortfall would have to be made up by the developer.

Currently, the land and vacant Kmart building generate about $28,000 a year in property tax revenues, according to Andrew Mouser with municipal advisor Baker Tilly. The hope is that this project will bring that up to $200,000 to $300,000, with 90 percent of that increase being used initially to pay off the debt.

Council member Wayne Pondinas said that the developer is making a big investment. "He's going to put in $26 million, and Jewel's going to put in another five to seven million, so it's worth around $31 million to take a blighted area and put that improvement in there," Pondinas said. "It's a win-win for the town. It's a win-win for everybody."

Construction is expected to start in July and take 12 to 15 months to complete.
Tags
Local News St. JohnTom EverettAndrew MouserWayne PondinasJewel-Osco stores in northwest IndianaTIF
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger