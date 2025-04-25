© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Bridge work to bring lane closures to state roads 49 and 249

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:20 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Watch for lane closures on state roads 49 and 249, starting next week.

Starting as soon as Monday, the left lanes of State Road 249 will be closed in each direction between U.S. 12 and I-94. Starting on or after Tuesday, northbound State Road 49 will be reduced to one lane over the Indiana Toll Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures and changing traffic patterns will continue through the fall, due to bridge deck overlay projects.
Tags
Local News State Road 49Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger