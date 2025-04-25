Bridge work to bring lane closures to state roads 49 and 249

Watch for lane closures on state roads 49 and 249, starting next week.

Starting as soon as Monday, the left lanes of State Road 249 will be closed in each direction between U.S. 12 and I-94. Starting on or after Tuesday, northbound State Road 49 will be reduced to one lane over the Indiana Toll Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures and changing traffic patterns will continue through the fall, due to bridge deck overlay projects.