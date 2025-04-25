St. John Council addresses community center rental, water fees

St. John may soon be raising some of its water fees, but residential customers' rates will stay the same.

A proposed ordinance would raise the water meter fee for new customers connecting to the system from $500 to $700. Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez says the increase will cover the rising cost of the meters themselves.

"Basically, each new meter that we're installing for all of the new development, the town is losing $200 per install," Hernandez told the town council Wednesday. "So we're just bringing it back up so that we're at a net zero."

The ordinance would also raise the bulk water rate for tanker trucks to $10 per 1,000 gallons.

Meanwhile, council members finalized rental fees for the new community center being built on Cline Avenue near The Gates Park.

Rental fees for St. John residents will be $75 an hour with a two-hour minimum Monday through Thursday and $125 an hour with a four-hour minimum Friday through Sunday, plus deposit. Fees will be higher for Lake County residents and higher still for non-Lake County residents.

Hernandez said the town has already gotten 25 online rental requests, ahead of the planned opening this summer.