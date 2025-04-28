Firefighters urge caution after burn pile leads to brush fire in Porter County

Firefighters are reminding residents to keep an eye on outdoor fires, following a Porter County brush fire over the weekend.

Liberty Township firefighters believe a burn pile was left unattended and spread into an open field in the 200 block of West 875 North. Eventually, the fire spread to over 23 acres, threatening buildings to the south and woods to the north. The South Haven, Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor fire departments were called to help put it out.

Firefighters urge residents to make sure fires are fully extinguished before walking away.