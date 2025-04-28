© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Firefighters urge caution after burn pile leads to brush fire in Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:37 PM CDT
map provided by Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters are reminding residents to keep an eye on outdoor fires, following a Porter County brush fire over the weekend.

Liberty Township firefighters believe a burn pile was left unattended and spread into an open field in the 200 block of West 875 North. Eventually, the fire spread to over 23 acres, threatening buildings to the south and woods to the north. The South Haven, Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor fire departments were called to help put it out.

Firefighters urge residents to make sure fires are fully extinguished before walking away.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
