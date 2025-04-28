Pope Francis honored in Gary through prayer and service

Hours after Pope Francis' funeral Saturday, local Catholics gathered in Gary to remember him in their prayers and by serving the community. Bishop Robert McClory, who was appointed by Francis to lead the Diocese of Gary, celebrated a Mass to honor the pope's memory at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels. In his homily, the bishop reflected on Francis' words, including his calls to care for the planet as "our common home."

"We can't just look at our little piece of the Earth and say it has no connection to the rest," Bishop McClory said. "This is everybody's home. We're all here together."

The bishop also remembered Francis for his actions, such as hugging those with disabilities or visiting the site of migrant drownings. "He reminded us that he would much rather have a Church that was out on the streets getting bruised along the way, rather than one that was so self-referential as to not go out and share the love of Christ," Bishop McClory added.

After Mass, the faithful were encouraged to take part in service opportunities in Gary, like packaging food at St. Mary of the Lake's pop-up food pantry in Miller, serving meals at Carolyn Mosby Senior apartments and cleaning a playground on Polk Street.

Bishop McClory encouraged everyone to think of ways they can put love into action. "And it might just be knocking on a neighbor's door to make sure they're O.K. It might be giving your grandkids or your mom and dad a hug today and letting them know how much you love them. It might be saying, you know, it's time for me to do something more concrete," the bishop said.

He also suggested that the interest generated by the death of Pope Francis and the upcoming conclave would be a convenient opportunity for Catholics to discuss their faith with others.