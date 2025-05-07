© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Bridge work to close parts of State Road 49

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:07 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Parts of State Road 49 will be closed for bridge projects.

Starting as soon as Thursday, State Road 49 will be closed between Jasper County roads 1000 and 1100 North, south of Wheatfield, while crews replace the bridge at Wolf Creek.

Then around Monday, State Road 49 will close south of Kouts, between Porter County roads 1050 and 1125 South, for a bridge deck overlay project at Reeves Ditch.

That closure is expected to last through late June, while the Wolf Creek project will continue through late July. The Indiana Department of Transportation recommends drivers use U.S. 231, instead.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
