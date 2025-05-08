© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Gary bishop expresses joy at election of first American pope

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:40 PM CDT
Bishop Robert McClory joins Diocese of Gary staff in watching Pope Leo XIV give his first Urbi et Orbi blessing, following his election on May 8.
photo provided by Diocese of Gary
Bishop Robert McClory joins Diocese of Gary staff in watching Pope Leo XIV give his first Urbi et Orbi blessing, following his election on May 8.

The Bishop of Gary is calling the election of the first American pope a great joy for the whole Church, but particularly for the local area. Bishop Robert McClory discussed the election of Pope Leo the 14th, in a Diocese of Gary Facebook video.

"We have a new Holy Father and, praise the Lord, one who's from Chicagoland, who grew up right where we are," Bishop Robert McClory said Thursday in a Diocese of Gary Facebook video.

The bishop urged the faithful to keep Pope Leo XIV in their prayers. "Take some time to celebrate tonight, but make sure you offer an Our Father, a Hail Mary, a Glory Be for our new Pope Leo," Bishop McClory added.

Robert Prevost was born in Chicago and grew up in Dolton.
Local News Roman Catholic Diocese of GaryDiocese of Gary Bishop Robert McClory
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger