© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

Bridge work to bring lane closures to State Road 49, ramp closure to I-80/94

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:32 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More bridge work is set to start Monday on Northwest Indiana highways.

State Road 49 will have alternating lane closures between I-94 and U.S. 20 through mid-October. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that's for bridge deck overlay and painting work over the Amtrak tracks. Work will start with the left northbound lane and shoulder closed through late May.

Meanwhile, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard is scheduled to be closed Monday night. Crews will be working on terminal joints on the ramp's bridge over Indianapolis Boulevard, to finish off last year's bridge work. The ramp is scheduled to close 9:00 p.m. Monday and reopen 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, weather-permitting.
Tags
Local News Indiana Department of TransportationState Road 49I-80/94Indianapolis Boulevard
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger