Bridge work to bring lane closures to State Road 49, ramp closure to I-80/94

More bridge work is set to start Monday on Northwest Indiana highways.

State Road 49 will have alternating lane closures between I-94 and U.S. 20 through mid-October. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that's for bridge deck overlay and painting work over the Amtrak tracks. Work will start with the left northbound lane and shoulder closed through late May.

Meanwhile, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard is scheduled to be closed Monday night. Crews will be working on terminal joints on the ramp's bridge over Indianapolis Boulevard, to finish off last year's bridge work. The ramp is scheduled to close 9:00 p.m. Monday and reopen 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, weather-permitting.